Sheila Treadwell, a pre-K teacher in Mountain Park, was selected as one of the 12 finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.
Treadwell teaches at John D. Moeller Primary School in Mountain Park, part of the consolidated Snyder Public School system.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the finalists Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
The 12 finalists were selected after being chosen as teacher of the year in each of their districts. They submitted applications to a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders throughout Oklahoma, according to a press release.
The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be selected in March 2022, and the selected teacher will begin taking on duties related to the position beginning July 1. The duties will include speaking engagements and serving as an ambassador to Oklahoma teachers.