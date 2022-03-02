State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will name the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Thursday, and a Snyder educator is among the finalists.
Sheila Treadwell, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Snyder Public Schools’ John D. Moeller Primary School, was one of 12 finalists announced by Hofmeister during a ceremony in October.
“My greatest accomplishments are about 3 feet tall and cannot wait to come back to school the next day to see what fun things we will learn about. I call these accomplishments my Pre-K kids! I want my students to have fun learning, feel loved, be confident, take risks and have compassion for others. When this happens, I have made a huge impact on their learning,” Treadwell said at her nomination.
Oklahoma’s 2022 winner will be named during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. The ceremony will be streamed live on the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Facebook page.