MOUNTAIN PARK — A Kiowa County motorcycle wreck Monday night sent a helmetless Snyder man to an Oklahoma City hospital for his head injuries.
Edward T. Roach, 26, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Roach was riding a Yamaha X95 motorcycle southbound on Kiowa County Road N2240 shortly after 9 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, Trooper Lane Gossen reported. The bike went off the asphalt roadway to the right and overturned, 5 miles northwest of Mountain Park.