Seniors at Snyder High School will be treated to a unique graduation experience at 6:30 p.m., Friday in the form of a parade through the town streets. Ryan Granger, the school’s principal, came up with the idea as a way to honor the seniors while maintaining social distancing.
“I have been talking with other local principals about ideas,” Granger said. “The state superintendent wanted to make sure we had some kind of celebration for graduation.”
After consulting with some of his peers, Granger took a few ideas and remixed them into a senior parade. The 36 students in the graduating class will line up in front of the high school in their vehicles; they then will be led through a procession line by the police.
The procession will pass beneath a banner congratulating the seniors before moving to a podium set up in front of the school where the seniors will pick up their diplomas from Granger.
“This isn’t the kids’ fault. They deserve to be celebrated and we felt like this is the best way we could do it,” Granger said.
Since the announcement, Granger said some of the local parents have contacted the school to thank them for trying to keep the spirit of graduation alive. He also believes that the parade will allow some of the town’s older residents to enjoy and share the moment with the graduates.
“I think it will help some of the older people that don’t need to be around other people during the pandemic to still be able to celebrate,” Granger said.
Since Snyder is a small town, Granger believes the parade will be able to cover a lot of area and he encourages residents to come out onto their front porches and wave at the seniors as they pass.
The class valedictorian and salutatorian will record their speeches in videos to be posted on the school’s Facebook page. The speeches also will be published in the school’s annual.
According to Granger, the school still plans to have a traditional graduation ceremony sometime later this year after restrictions have been lifted. But the situation is fluid and no hard date has been finalized.
Of course, many students will be leaving home after the school year ends. And with all of the uncertainty facing these graduates as they prepare for their first year of college, Granger believes the parade will help ground them with something that carries a sense of finality.
“There will be a lot of people in the community that come out to celebrate, lining up outside their houses or in their cars along Main Street,” Granger said. “Snyder is a small community. It has great participation in everything we do. You can’t find a better place to be now.”