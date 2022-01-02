First it snowed.
Then it snowed some more.
Then came the Big Freeze.
After the freeze came the bursting of pipes and scrambling to find a plumber.
After a fairly mild start to 2021, things turned nasty in mid-February. Really, really nasty.
The snow started on Valentine’s Day when Lawton recorded 6 inches of snow. Not to be outdone, Marlow recorded 8 inches and Duncan 7 inches.
That was only the beginning.
In what became known as the “snowpocalypse”, another 5.5 inches of snow dropped on Lawton on Feb. 17. Life ground to a halt across Southwest Oklahoma as plows desperately tried to clear a foot or more of snow from arterials and parking lots. Residential streets were left to thaw in their own good time.
But it was too cold to go out anyway.
The high temperature on Feb. 14 was a chilly 17 degrees. Residents would look fondly on that high as the mercury only reached 10 on Feb. 15 and 12 on Feb. 16. Overnight lows bottomed out on Feb. 16 when the thermometer dropped to -12 degrees. Or maybe the thermometer froze and couldn’t record anything lower.
By Feb. 17, the daytime high cracked the 20-degree threshold for a high of 24 degrees. On Feb. 19, the mercury finally climbed above freezing to a balmy 32 degrees, although the overnight low was -1 degree.
After almost six straight days of temperatures well below freezing, that 32 degrees caused a new host of problems. Pipes that had frozen solid during the Big Freeze began thawing out. And breaking. Plumbers became the hottest commodity in Lawton, with some residents waiting almost a week before a plumber could make it to their house.
This being Oklahoma, the weather changes quickly and a high of 79 degrees was recorded on Feb. 23, proving the old adage of “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a minute.”
And wait is just what Southwest Oklahomans did as a rainy spring (8.65 inches of rain were recorded between March and May) gave way to summer and residents waited for the mercury to hit 100 degrees.
A hot stretch from June 9-20 when temperatures flirted with the century mark had Southwest Oklahomans thinking we were in for our usual scorching summer. Then things cooled off to a high of 79 degrees on June 21, ironically the first day of summer.
And the rain came back.
In June, 3.82 inches of rain fell.
Surely summer would be back from its vacation in July and temperatures would return to normal.
But it was not to be. It was late July before temperatures once again flirted with the century mark, hanging out around 97 to 99 degrees.
And more rain fell. Almost 3 inches (2.80) was added to our rain buckets in July. (Rain in July? Was this really Oklahoma?)
Just as we got our hopes up that summer was going to skip Southwest Oklahoma entirely, Lawton recorded its first 100-degree day on Aug. 9, fittingly the day after Lawton’s 120th birthday. After leaving that belated birthday present, temperatures backed off to 99 for three days before falling well below the 100-degree mark.
And more rain fell. Another 3.59 inches was added in August to the yearly total.
Apparently summer woke up and realized it had almost missed Southwest Oklahoma in 2021, because September started off hot. Like 99 degrees on Sept. 1 before finally hitting 100 degrees on Sept. 4. Temperatures hung out in the mid-90-degree range for most of the rest of the month before hitting a high for the year of 101 degrees on Sept. 20.
Worst of all, rainfall made itself scarce. Rainfall gauges in Lawton collected more dust than moisture.
September and October both recorded only 1.72 inches of rain. November recorded only 0.13 of an inch of rain, and that fell on Nov. 2. December was exceptionally dry, with just 0.10 of an inch falling before receiving 0.20 on the last day of the year, when a light rain fell most of the day.
Those dry conditions made the area ripe for grass fires, which came in abundance in December.
What became known as the Coombs Fire scorched more than 1,400 acres in southeastern Comanche County. Several structures were lost, including two occupied homes. Two fires in northern Comanche County during the last part of the month burned more than 700 acres and
destroyed two more buildings.
As the calendar rolled to 2022, a strong cold front made it feel like it was in the teens.
As they say, “if you don’t like the weather …”