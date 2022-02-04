Lawton, along with most of Southwest Oklahoma, spent Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening facing near constant snowfall.
Beginning with freezing rain shortly before noon Wednesday, the weather system transitioned into sleet and, finally, its final act of snowfall that dumped at least 6 inches of snow in Lawton. Drifts were over 2-feet tall by Thursday afternoon.
City of Lawton trucks were out early Wednesday afternoon to sand the major throughways in town. Major arterials were reasonably accessible throughout the storm, although at a slower pace than normal.
Lawton police didn’t have to deal with many wrecks; however, officers and Lawton fire assisted several people who’d become stuck in snow banks, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Non-essential services kicked in for the Department of Public Safety Wednesday afternoon in Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson and Stephens counties. Few wrecks were reported in the area by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. However, much like Lawton Police, most trooper duties involved helping stuck motorists.
For fast-moving fun, Cameron University’s hill was the place to be. From the less steep bank from the parking lot to the east of the football field, dozens found their place to race through the snowy track.
Wayne Whitmore was all smiles as he tumbled down the slope. He’d begun a few feet closer to the top astride a small table he said his children ate on when small.
“Now, it’s a snow toy,” he said.
More suited for a place setting than scooting by the seat of the pants, it made for a fun trip, Whitmore said.
From the steeper slope from the top of the stadium bleachers and scooting into the parking lot, Cole Heirigs took his sled to its extremes. Snow shot skyward around him as he cut his path to the conclusion.
“I love it,” he said. “I do it a lot; every time it snows.”