Lawton and surrounding cities saw some serious snowfall on Sunday evening, with more expected today.
According to the National Weather Service:
Lawton: 6 inches
Duncan: 7 inches
Marlow: 8 inches
Sterling: 4 inches
Altus: 6 inches
Apache: 6 inches
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. Continued very cold. High 18F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow likely. Low 13F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 4:45 am
