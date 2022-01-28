BLAIR — Wednesday afternoon’s early onslaught of snow is blamed for a Jackson County wreck that left a Blair man critically injured.
Johnny R. Mealer, 67, was admitted to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus in critical condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Mealer was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup westbound on Oklahoma 19 around 3:45 p.m. when he lost control in the snowy road condition and rolled the truck four times, coming to rest about 1 mile east of Blair, Trooper Aaron Manney reported.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pinned inside the vehicle for a time until Blair volunteer firefighters freed him from the wreckage.