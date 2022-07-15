WALTERS — With this weekend’s reunion of the Lords of the Plains at the 69th Annual Comanche Homecoming Celebration, it’s a return to tradition for Numunu families through generations.
Ben Norberto III, of Lawton, knows this. It’s a tradition the generations of his family keep each year while staking their place in Walters’ Sultan Park. This celebration is sacred.
“I’ll be there Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “I’ve been going to homecoming since I can remember. Every summer my family camps, the same spot. It’s been that way since before me.”
“My grandma, cousins, uncles and aunts are there every year,” he continued. “My cousins are taking over the same role that my grandparents did.”
Norberto will be doing his part to preserve the memories of this annual event through his art. It’s been his passion since picking up photography at around 13 years old.
Through images, Norberto continues the American Indian tradition of telling their stories. He said it’s how he best articulates the beauty he sees in life and in his Comanche people.
“I’m always aiming to share what I see, more in the sense of, I’m not very good with my words,” he said. “I could show you. I can sit down and show you better than I could tell you about it.”
After beginning with digital photography, now Norberto’s preference is found in film. He will shoot digital upon request for weddings and other occasions. But, he said, there’s nuance found in film. There’s tactile treasure felt while holding a piece of print stock that offers another sense of tradition. It’s tangible and real.
Norberto fell in love with the medium of film during his two years attending the prestigious Santa Fe Institute of American Indian Art. It developed with his fascination in developing his film and prints in the darkroom.
“Once I started learning how to use black and white film and developing my own pictures …” he said, “it makes you appreciate it a little more than digital.”
Acting as artist and journalist while recording the life and celebration of Native America, Norberto has traveled to many powwows. This included more of a busy time attending clandestine powwows over the past two years during pandemic shutdown.
Norberto spoke of the underground, word-of-mouth network where he would learn where the next “hey yah” was to be held. Often down a road into the darkness of property somewhere rural, he said, “you would resemble an old school clandestine encampment with a roaring fire and teepees set up. The dancing that would ensue through the night.”
“They didn’t want big crowds,” he said. “They just wanted to dance.”
On Saturday and Sunday nights, as things offer a return to normal — to tradition — and when the crowds at Sultan Park are notoriously large, Norberto will be there.
He’ll embrace his Comanche tradition while recording the images, the stories that have helped shape who he is by the generations before.