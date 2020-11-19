Lawton police are on the lookout for two suspects accused of stealing a car and robbing a man during a SnapChat meet-up.
LPD Officer Tyler Zehren reported responding around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B, regarding a stolen vehicle.
The victim said a female he knows by the SnapChat name of “Brain Nubian” asked if he could pick up her friends at the apartment and give them a ride to her house, the report states. He said he added a Black man on the app and messaged him to meet at Building A around 6 p.m.
The man was outside in the parking lot and the victim said he parked his car. That’s when that man got in the passenger side and another Black male got in the back seat, put him in a headlock and hit him in the head with a pistol, according to the report. That’s when, he said, that man got out, opened his door and pushed another pistol into his side while demanding his money that he’d posted on SnapChat earlier. They grabbed the wallet from the victim who was running off.
The two men then drove off in his vehicle. It was later found in the alley behind 1516 NW Columbia, Zehren reported. All that was reported missing was an empty red backpack.