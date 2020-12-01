A Lawton man was arrested Sunday for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana after police confronted him on suspicion of throwing firecrackers at cars.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Columbia at about 2:30 p.m. on reports of a male throwing firecrackers at passing cars.
Officers confronted a male matching a description from reports. The male said he was throwing “snap-pops,” and not firecrackers. He then proceeded to prove this to responding officers by throwing a snap-pop. The suspect informed officers that he was not throwing them at cars and only at the sidewalk.
A warrant check on the male returned a city warrant and the suspect was taken into custody. After a search, the suspect was found in possession of a baggie containing a white substance later identified as one gram of methamphetamine.
Officers also found an e-cigarette device which the suspect “spontaneously” informed officers contained marijuana and he did not have a medical marijuana card.
The suspect was taken to Lawton City Jail and booked on possession of marijuana and a controlled dangerous substance.