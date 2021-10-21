Janet Smith has been named Community Services/Planning director for the City of Lawton, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
As Community Services/Planning director, Smith will manage operations of the department and oversee operations within the divisions of License and Permits, Inspection Services, Neighborhood Services, Housing and Community Development and RSVP. The department also provides oversight of the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) and provides staff assistance for the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority, the Lawton Economic Development Authority and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Smith comes to the City of Lawton after serving as city manager of Blackwell. Her previously-held municipal government positions include city manager of Bethany, city manager of Crescent, assistant to the city manager of Ponca City and city management intern for Edmond. Smith holds a bachelor of science degree in religion from Mobile College/University of Mobile and a master of public administration degree from the University of Central Oklahoma.
“I am thrilled with this opportunity to serve the City of Lawton as Community Services/Planning director,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to working alongside the dedicated public servants in each division who are passionate about the Lawton community. Serving the citizens with respect, a high level of professionalism and outstanding customer service will be our greatest priorities.”
Smith will succeed Interim Community Services/Planning Director Christine James, recently named Parks and Recreation director for the City of Lawton. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski oversees the Community Services and Planning Departments and said he believes Smith brings a wide range of experience to the City of Lawton.
“When you work in city government, you have to know a lot about many things,” Rogalski said. “Janet has a vast history of working in various city governments, and I believe her experiences have supplied her with efficient knowledge that will prove beneficial to her new position, departments and the City of Lawton as a whole.”