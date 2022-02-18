After less than an hour of deliberations, a Comanche County jury found Richard Rasheed Smith guilty of shooting and killing his girlfriend and fellow soldier, Amber Conner.
Smith, 24, was found guilty Friday morning in Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom of a felony count of first-degree murder as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm.
The jury recommended Smith serve life in prison without parole for the murder, 1 year and $5,000 fine for the assault and another 6 months and $500 fine for reckless conduct with a firearm.
After two prior days of testimony and evidence that included photos, security videos from the morning of Jan. 18, 2020, at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd, and Smith’s interview with police, there was agreement between the defense and prosecution: Smith shot and killed the 28-year-old Conner.
With his brief closing argument defending Smith, Lawrence Corrales reminded the jury they were determining “not a typical murder case.” He said Smith claimed it was the result of defending himself during a domestic argument, that everything “came to a head” and “he lost it.”
Corrales asked the jury to look at the whole of the situation.
“Take everything into account,” he closed.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver concurred.
“The state would agree with the defense counsel,” she said. “Take everything into account. … Look at everything and you can put together what happened.”
Oliver then reminded the jury of a Conner’s last words and intoned the dying woman wanted investigators to know who killed her.
“Richard Smith, he did this,’ she said it four times, ‘Richard Smith, Richard Smith, Richard Smith did this,” Oliver said.
Conner’s final words were, “I think I’m dying … tell my son I love him.”
Oliver walked the jury through the Jan. 18, 2020, morning’s events, beginning at 2:17 a.m. The couple began arguing in their shared apartment’s upstairs bedroom. Smith had received a text message from his newborn child’s mother. Oliver reminded the jurors Smith had admitted to cheating.
Fed up, Conner told Smith to get out and, he told a detective, it upset him when told to get his things and leave, Oliver said.
“He didn’t like that,” she said.
Oliver related how evidence showed Smith beat Conner and threw bleach onto her clothes before knocking her down the stairs where she began bleeding profusely. Photos showed a blood trail through the apartment.
Three minutes later, security video captured the sound of crashing as Conner through Smith’s Playstation and sneakers into the complex’s pool area.
It was then, Oliver said, Smith took his and Conner’s keys and went to his car where he retrieved a Beretta 9mm handgun. The prosecutor asserted the gun was used in part of the beating of Conner.
Audio captured from an apartment doorbell camera captured banging sounds and, over 3 minutes and 10 seconds of video relayed the sounds of Conner screaming, the racking of the gun to load the chamber and seven gunshots. After each shot, the screams turned to cries, then a plea of “Please, don’t hurt me” and, finally whimpering.
Another video showed Conner fall against the pillar outside the door of another apartment after Smith pointed the gun at her and a muzzle flash showed on the screen. She fell into the bushes. Smith was seen walking up to her, pointing the gun before walking away. Once he re-racked the chamber, he returns and points the gun at her again before taking off running, only to be caught by the police.
Conner died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Medical Examiner. Two bullets penetrated her back, one went to her left chest, another went into her foot and a last wound grazed her arm. She’d also suffered blunt force trauma to the head and both of her sides, and had a broken nose and black eye.
Bullet fragments recovered where Conner was lying offered evidence Smith had stood over her and shot, Oliver argued.
Smith had told investigators Conner had come at him with a knife. Oliver noted for the jury that Conner had less than five knives in the home and they were all recovered from the dish washer.
“The state has met its burden,” she closed, “beyond all doubt.”
Smith requested a pre-sentence investigation. Formal sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. April 5 in Neuwirth’s courtroom. He has been remanded to Comanche County Detention Center without bond.