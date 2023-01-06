It might be the allure of learning about exotic animals like turtles and snakes or experience working with pet dogs, but two Lawton high schoolers expect to get the same thing out of Heaven Kern’s class this semester: hands-on experience.
Kern teaches small animal care and veterinary assisting at the Life Ready Center, Lawton Public Schools’ versatile campus that offers students everything from advanced placement courses for the college-bound, to specialty classes designed to draw student interest. The students in Kern’s class are interested in small animals, even if it isn’t for the same reason.
Star Durant, a student at Lawton High School, is eyeing a career with animals, and she wants to specialize in exotic ones. It’s a natural path: Durant’s mother is allergic to pet fur, so their household doesn’t have traditional pets. Instead, her experience is with pets such as snakes and turtles, exotics that are becoming more popular in American households.
“I think they’re really cool,” she said.
Kern’s class is giving Durant the background she needs to move in the direction she wants to go. Durant intends to keep her focus on the exotic side of the table, with snakes, birds, rats and other non-traditional pets. She’s looking forward to moving into actual hands-on experience that will start with the Spring semester.
“I’m very excited,” she said.
Melani Uplinger, a student at Lawton High School, also plans a career in veterinary science, specializing in small animals. As a member of the district’s agriculture program, Uplinger said she and other students are used to working with large animals. So she knows there is a decided difference in handling horses and cattle, versus dealing with someone’s household pet. That’s what lured her to Kern’s class, along with the career potential.
“Certification comes with it,” she said of completing the coursework.
That could set Uplinger up for her dream of becoming a veterinarian. So, like Durant, she is excited by the prospect this semester offers.
“Hands on,” she said, of the experiences planned for January.
Kern said that was the plan when she opened the school year: give students the background they need so they can begin applying it in actual situations in January.
“It will be more hands-on,” she said, of labs, work at the school farm and, potentially, interaction with veterinarians.
Kern said she has been working with those veterinarians to help develop the program and to discuss the training that will produce more vet assistants to address what is a dire shortage. That’s why certification is important, because it can help students pursue plans for training at the career technology level and in veterinary school.
Kern said she’s been involved with large animals through the district’s agriculture production and horticulture program, but she and others know there are other animals — small animals — that are equally important and there are distinct differences in their care. Explaining those differences is the point of the class, adding that there also is the potential to help veterinarians with the assistants they need. She said while the need for large animal vet assistants may be more critical in this agriculture area, “small animal veterinarians are growing rapidly.”
The two types of veterinarians aren’t interchangeable, Kern said, explaining there are differences in care and needs. For example, city-bound veterinary practices typically don’t have the room for the facilities that large animal vets need, such as outdoor chutes and barn areas. Dogs and cats can be kept in kennel cages that take up less room. And many students are familiar with them.
For the record: small animals aren’t just dogs and cats.
“Small can be exotic pets,” Kern said, of animals that are becoming more common.
Kern said there is a diverse mixture of students in her classroom. There is number of rural youths whose agriculture backgrounds mean they are familiar with large animals, while urban youths tend to be more familiar with the small animals they may have in their households. Some students are simply interested in animals, while others have their eyes on a career.
While the first semester emphasized things such as laws that apply to animals, physiology, genetics and processes that vets may want, this semester will allow students to apply what they’ve learned by working in labs, with materials, on the school farm and, potentially, in veterinarian offices.
Kern said while the hope is opening a career path, the class also is a culling process.
“Some learned they don’t want to do it,” she said, explaining that one issue is a vital fact of life that anyone who works with animals must learn: not every one will survive.
Farm youths learn that fact early, but urban youths may not have faced it yet, Kern said.
“Some decide: no, I don’t want see this,” she said, of students who look at pets as cute and cuddly and don’t want to consider the life cycle that ends all things.
For others, the class is confirmation of a career.
“I want to do this,” she said.