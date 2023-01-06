It might be the allure of learning about exotic animals like turtles and snakes or experience working with pet dogs, but two Lawton high schoolers expect to get the same thing out of Heaven Kern’s class this semester: hands-on experience.

Kern teaches small animal care and veterinary assisting at the Life Ready Center, Lawton Public Schools’ versatile campus that offers students everything from advanced placement courses for the college-bound, to specialty classes designed to draw student interest. The students in Kern’s class are interested in small animals, even if it isn’t for the same reason.

