Jail
GeoStock

A traffic stop led to a Lawton man being jailed on $100,000 bond for allegations he was trafficking in fentanyl and other drugs.

Camelle Chivas Sample, 36, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled drugs with the intent to distribute and acquiring proceeds from drug activity as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.