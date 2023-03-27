A traffic stop led to a Lawton man being jailed on $100,000 bond for allegations he was trafficking in fentanyl and other drugs.
Camelle Chivas Sample, 36, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled drugs with the intent to distribute and acquiring proceeds from drug activity as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, records indicate.
Sample was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. March 21 after he was seen driving a U-Haul van with no tail lights on South Sheridan Road, near Gore Boulevard. After turning north and driving on Morford Drive, officers said he slow-rolled to a stop after two blocks.
Sample got out of the van and after ignoring orders to get back inside and of readjusting his pants and putting his hands in his pockets, was handcuffed and taken into custody, the probable cause affidavit states. Officers saw several blue M30 fentanyl pills in the passenger floorboard.
After learning Sample’s license was suspended, he was arrested. During a search of his person, a $5 bill with 1.1 grams of a blue powdery substance was found in his sock, according to the affidavit.
During a search of the van, an “excessive amount” of fentanyl pills, as well as over 16 grams of marijuana, a bag of methamphetamine, several Xanax pills and 6.1 grams of cocaine were located, Detective Hunter Phillips stated. Police found $585 in cash in Sample’s wallet, another $335 in loose cash, several credit and debit cards not belonging to him and a handwritten piece of paper with wording describing drug sales, according to the affidavit.
Sample has a November 2017 felony conviction in Shelby County, Tennessee, for robbery, records indicate.
Sample returns to court at 3 p.m. June 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.