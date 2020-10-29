HEADRICK — Speeding on an icy Jackson County roadway is blamed by investigators for a Wednesday morning wreck that hospitalized an Altus teen in critical condition.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Alynn D. Julien, 19, was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus and then transferred to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head and arm injuries.
Julien was driving a Nissan Xterra westbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 1 a.m., when she went off the roadway to the left near Jackson County N2170 Road and rolled the vehicle twice before coming to rest in the bar ditch on the south side of the roadway, about 2½ miles northeast of Headrick, according to Trooper Josh Tinsley’s report. Julien and her two passengers were wearing seatbelts. Neither passenger was hospitalized.
Traveling at an unsafe speed for ice or snow on the asphalt roadway was identified by the trooper as the cause of the wreck.