Southwest Oklahoma’s weary throng of fire fighters gathered for an all-too-familiar afternoon assault on another wildfire, this one just north of the Caddo-Comanche county line along Highway 58.
The fire appeared to start around 3 p.m. in the scorched grass on the north edge of the Kimbell Ranch on land that had burned after a lightning strike over the weekend.
When Becky and Bob Kerr saw the smoke cloud rapidly growing just south of their home, they called a couple of fire departments and soon help was heading toward the fire although the original call was well south of the actual location, near Meers.
When Medicine Park Fire Department arrived on scene the incident commander started calling for more mutual aid assistance, including units from several Caddo County departments.
As the number of brush pumpers and trucks grew, an attack along Highway 19 was mounted to try and keep the flames from jumping the road and moving into rougher terrain north of the highway but they were unable to stop the flames and soon huge plumes of smoke began climbing higher and higher.
By 6 p.m. the fire had burned across the Kerr Ranch, the White Ranch and then into the “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company land. Brush trucks and tankers were able to use roads in the Blue Canyon Wind Farm (Phase VI) to try and make a stand to hold the flames away from several structures north of the highest ridges in the Slick Hills.
Members of the Goodman family watched as the flames swept through the cemetery where their parents are buried before the flames headed deeper into the Slick Hills, forcing the entire Blue Canyon Wind Farm to be shut down.
The fire had already burned more than 2,000 acres as of Monday evening and better estimates will be plotted Tuesday.
Among the departments working the fire were Meers, Medicine Park, Paradise Valley, Wichita Mountain Estates, Alden, Apache, and Cyril.