Lightning and tinder box conditions don't care if there's a burn ban in place.
All the preventative efforts in the world are no match for Southwest Oklahoma's drought conditions. With the elements in place for impending disaster, everything is in the whim of the elements.
On Thursday night, those elements were hits of dry lightning that ignited five separate fires in the Slick Hills north of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, according to Meers Fire Chief Brian DeMarcus.
The result was a giant pillar of black smoke rising skyward between two separate systems of rain to the east and to the west. In the middle was the danger zone. Over the next 18 hours, over 2,000 acres of grass and woodland would be scorched under the shadow of the giant windmills lining the hillside.
DeMarcus said he was among 115 firefighters and 55 units from 19 fire departments from throughout Comanche County, as well as contingents from Caddo and Kiowa counties, Fort Sill Fire and a task force who arrived Friday morning to assist with the mop up from the night before.
"Anybody who could came out," he said.
The initial fires were contained relatively quickly. But the fickle Oklahoma wind shifted and began to gust and pushed three faltering fires into one enormous inferno near the Slick Hills wind farm. It would take overnight efforts and just enough rain to help quash things before homes were lost.
Incident command remained operational Friday morning at the Meers Volunteer Fire Department. The weary fire chief hoped it would remain a support station and that the worst had passed.
DeMarcus said he and his fellow friends and neighbors who serve in this line of defense against the wicked foe of fire were prepared to do their best. Each is fighting flame for each other and also for themselves.
"We prepare for this," he said, "but you know it's expensive."
Donations and volunteers are strong in supporting the Meers department, DeMarcus said, but resources are always welcome. There's a lot of expense in fuel and equipment, not to mention the support efforts to keep firefighters hydrated and fed while in the midst of battle.
The best support, according to DeMarcus, again, falls to the fate of the elements.
"Hope we can get some rain," he said. "That would be the biggest help."
Cyril Fire Chief Gerard Dodson, also a Fort Sill firefighter, was driving along Oklahoma 115 examining the state of things shortly before noon Friday.
"That's what I'm doing is driving around to look at it in the daylight," he said.
After examining the day's forecast of condition, Dodson was concerned the pause was only a calm before a firestorm. With dry grassland and tree coverage overgrown leading into the backside of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, he likened it to the conditions of the 2011 fires that overtook the same area and through the refuge.
"Without a good rainfall," he said, "I'm afraid this isn't the end of it."
Dodson was right.
By early afternoon, several of the fires reignited as embers caught on the swirling winds coursing through the hills and mountains surrounding the area along Oklahoma 115.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the rekindling was reported to be moving fast, according to Medicine Park firefighters speaking over the emergency radio channel.
Evacuations in the Saddle Mountain area were being readied at the same time. While homes were saved from carnage on Thursday, they would become threatened again. It wouldn't be long before all the homes from Wolf Road to the south were ordered to be evacuated.
What didn't burn the night before would offer ripe fuel for the flaming flare-ups.
On Thursday night, a mandatory evacuation order was issued by Comanche County Emergency Management for those living in an area between Wolf Road on the south and Shroyer Road on the west and north in the area of Oklahoma 58. The area of concern included Kimbell Ranch.
That evacuation order was lifted about 11 p.m.
Virginia Claborn and her husband Kevin live south of Meers/Porter Hill road, to the west of Oklahoma 58. She said the winds blustered Friday night and had everyone on edge.
After Wolf Road, about a mile north of her home, was ordered to be evacuated, Claborn said the couple was ready to leave if needed.
"But it finally started to rain and slowed the fire down so the firefighters could get it under control," she said.
For Nancy Tsoodle Moser and her husband Brett, a surprise followed their exit from a Lawton store Friday night.
"We saw the billowing smoke and lightening strike," she said. "We jokingly said we hoped it wasn't near our house."
While heading home, Brett's son, a Bureau of Indian Affairs firefighter, called and let them know the status. They could breathe a sigh of relief, she said.
"As we got closer to our house, which is on the east side of Oklahoma 58, we saw the flames all over the Slick Hills on the west side and realized it was farther away than we thought," she said. "Luckily, we didn't have to evacuate but knew we'd have to be on alert because there was still a lot of lightening in the area."
Moser said it was all "pretty scary to say the least." There were concerns for everyone in the fire's path. For Thursday night, at least, it was more of a close call than catastrophe.
"We know a lot of folks on that side of the highway, but they came out all right," she said.
As Friday night approached, firefighters were dealing with the rekindled blaze over harsh and hilly terrain. For every area of burned grass and brush land, there was still a bounty of blond grass and dry timber.
Again, an army of firefighters and first responders battled the reignitions. By then, the incident command center was relocated to 3 miles west of the Meers Fire Station on Oklahoma 115.
Comanche County Emergency Management advised all residents to avoid the area from Wolf Road to Countyline Road.
Firefighters continued the battle to contain the fire and pray for backup from any sort of rainfall.