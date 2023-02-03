Lights
DUNCAN — A single-vehicle rollover wreck on a slick bridge Wednesday night east of Duncan sent a Stephens County woman to the hospital.

Nathaly Leanos, 25, of Duncan, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where she was admitted in fair condition with head and arm injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.