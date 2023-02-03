DUNCAN — A single-vehicle rollover wreck on a slick bridge Wednesday night east of Duncan sent a Stephens County woman to the hospital.
Nathaly Leanos, 25, of Duncan, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where she was admitted in fair condition with head and arm injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Leanos, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was a passenger in a Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Maria C. Leanos that was traveling eastbound on Chestnut Road shortly after 9 p.m. when the Dodge lost control and went off the roadway in a broadslide, Trooper Darin Carman reported. The Dodge rolled 2½ times before coming to rest on its wheels near South Tucker Road, two-fifths of a mile east of Duncan.
Maria Leanos, 47, of Duncan, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
With wet and icy road conditions reported, Carman determined that traveling at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions was the cause of the wreck.
