The Holiday in the Park ice skating rink rocked with click clack clatter Saturday morning.
Blades of ice skates cut across the synthetic ice on the 40-feet by 60-feet temporary rink. The whack of a stick hitting the 3-ounce puck was quickly followed by the thwarting thwack of deflection.
Oofs and thuds called out collisions and falls. As quick as any action on the ice, offers of a hand up followed.
Hockey is a competitive sport. But when it comes from the friendliest of competition, you find it’s all about the camaraderie.
That’s the spirit of the inaugural Holiday in the Park Winter Classic hockey series in Elmer Thomas Park, according to Anthony Fontaine. He was the spark plug who kept pushing for this to happen.
As a kid who spent time each year in the northern states, Fontaine fell in love with the sport. As you well know if you’ve spent a lot of time in Oklahoma, the elements don’t allow for hockey to take the same hold. There aren’t a lot of ice rinks around for the hockey fan who wants to be a part of the action.
Fontaine found his place with the Fort Sill Roller Hockey Club and, while it is nice to play the game, it’s not the same thing as on ice.
With the Xtraice rink that uses synthetic ice, it’s still not the “real” thing, but it is the surface used for many professional hockey teams for practice. Fontaine said the only drawback is that a lighter puck than the official batch has to be used for play to protect the sideboards to the rink.
After opening the four-week series last week with less than wintry weather, Saturday morning’s affair allowed for a vibe of authenticity. Fontaine said it offered a pleasant shock upon arrival.
“When we started out on the ice, it was freezing,” he said. “After one or two rounds on the ice I was drenched in sweat.”
Remembering back to last February when Fontaine and several other members of the team took to Lake Helen’s frozen waters for a week’s worth of games, it offered perspective, he said.
“It’s a lot warmer than when we played on the lake,” he said.
It was a warmer turnout of onlookers for this week’s 3-vs-3-vs a goalie round-robin of play. Teams are condensed due to the size of the rink. It makes a perfect place to share the mission of the event. He said all who played or were part of the support system are working as ambassadors for the sport, of sorts.
“We’re just playing for fun and to grow the sport here,” he said. “After each game a few of us hang back to skate with and teach children how to skate. That’s my personal favorite part — to see the smile on a kid’s face when they realize they can do it.”
Tiffany Taylor was watching the games with her 1 ½-year-old son Joel on her lap through the clear panels of the rink.
For the family, Taylor said it was a unique experience.
“We just came to watch,” she said. “This is our very first hockey game.”
There will be two more weeks to see your first hockey game in person, if you haven’t. Fontaine said the Classic resumes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 and from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Public skating opens up from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights. Cost is $10 for skate rental and unlimited skating the day of the rental. The rink will remain open through Jan. 1, 2022.
Taylor said it’s something she and her sons were going to check out as well.
“We haven’t skated yet,” she said. “We really want to do it.”
This is where Fontaine is finding some happiness in how the Classic is fulfilling its mission. If you get them on the ice, how much longer before you get them to attack the puck and take that shot at the goal?
“We are all so thankful for the opportunity to play the game we love and connect over,” he said. “Our goal with these games is to generate a bigger interest in the game of hockey in this area and hopefully be able to grow the sport here. So far, it’s been a very positive experience all the way around.”
For next year’s Winter Classic, Fontaine believes it’s going to grow as the rink size expands.
“Next year, the rink will be twice the size,” he said.