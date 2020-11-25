For grandparents, Thanksgiving is a time to reunite with family, gather with adult children who sometimes live a state or more away and strengthen relationships with grandchildren who may be growing into adults themselves. Whether hosting the festivities or traveling to another’s home, Thanksgiving is a time for family.
Thanksgiving is all that and more for Jan Musslewhite. She and her husband Lynn haven’t seen their four grandkids in almost a year and because of COVID-19 the wait may continue for another year. The Musslewhites made the tough decision to forego the holiday this year to protect themselves and their family from possible exposure to the virus.
“This decision made all the sense in the world to us,” Musslewhite said. “Not only for us, but for others in our family as well.”
Musslewhite and her husband are in their 70s and 80s respectively and because of their age are in the high-risk group for COVID-19. Traditionally the Musslewhites would travel to Texas where most of her family, including her son and four grandkids, live to celebrate with dozens of family members.
Musslewhite said this she usually sees her grandkids during Christmas and summer, but the virus has kept them from traveling since Christmas 2020. She said this year was important to her because her oldest granddaughter is just completing her first semester of college and Musslewhite was looking forward to hearing all about her granddaughter’s time in Corpus Christi.
“These are usually special times with each grandchild,” said Musslewhite. “They’re getting older and each year is so important, but we’re going to miss this year and hunker down so, hopefully, next year we can celebrate with our family again.”
Across the state and around the nation, families and friends are making the tough decision to hold or not hold a traditional Thanksgiving this year. Many state leaders have limited their residents’ gatherings and some have outright banned gatherings of anyone but live-in family members.
Oklahoma’s Gov. Kevin Stitt has yet to prohibit gatherings, but many health care professionals are requesting people not travel and to find alternative ways to celebrate the holiday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said during a webinar hosted by American University’s Kennedy Political Union in early October that he would not be getting together with his adult children for Thanksgiving.
“We would love for them to come home for Thanksgiving,” Fauci, who lives in Washington, D.C., said. “They have said themselves, ‘Dad, you know you’re a young, vigorous guy, but you’re 79 years old.’”
For the time being or until a vaccine becomes available, the Musslewhites will celebrate virtually with their family through social media, said Musslewhite.
While some are staying home, foregoing traditional celebrations, many, according the Transportation Safety Administration, are choosing to travel. For those who choose to travel or host gatherings, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released a new slogan — This Thanksgiving, say THANKS.
T — Take extra precautions while traveling; avoid it altogether if you can.
H — Host in a space with good ventilation; preferably outdoors.
A — Ability to stay 6 feet apart should dictate your guest count.
N — No interaction with people with or exposed to COVID-19.
K — Keep your mask on when not eating or drinking.
S — Small gatherings of family & friends.
Julie Penny Packer, Duncan Regional Health Director of Critical Care, also recommends eating outdoors if possible and designating one person to serve food buffet-style when hosting family for the holidays.
“We look forward to this time of year to spend time with family and friends, but with the rapid increase of coronavirus cases we’ve seen over the last month, we should reevaluate how we celebrate Thanksgiving this year,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health. “By taking action together, we can collectively slow the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season. Many of us, including myself, are having to make difficult decisions this year about our holiday gatherings we’ve never had to consider. This year, I encourage Oklahomans to find new, creative holiday traditions that keep our family members, neighbors and health care workers safe.”