DUNCAN — Duncan authorities have released the identity of skeletal remains found April 17 as a woman missing since June 2022.
Margie Rachel Pickens has been identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office from the remains collected from a field, according to Loisdawn Jones, City of Duncan information officer.
A PSO utility worker found Pickens’ remains in a field near 4th Street and Oklahoma 7 on April 17. Duncan police were notified and began an investigation.
Pickens’ family reported her missing in June 2022 from her home in Duncan. The investigation continued until her remains were identified by a forensic anthropologist, Jones said.
“At this time, the Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to examine the skeletal remains in attempt to determine a cause of death,” she said. “No foul play is suspected.”
With identification confirmed and next of kin notified Thursday, the Duncan Police Department offered condolences to the family of Margie Rachel Pickens, Jones said.
“The Duncan Police Department appreciates and thanks all who were involved in the search efforts, investigation and recovery of Margie Rachel Pickens remains,” she said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.