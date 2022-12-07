Tape

Lawton police have updated its information regarding the discovery of human skeletal remains discovered Monday afternoon near a busy intersection.

Police responded to a report of human remains shortly after 3 p.m. near Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane. They arrived to find a skeletal body, according to an updated statement from LPD. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called in to investigated.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

