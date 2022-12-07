Lawton police have updated its information regarding the discovery of human skeletal remains discovered Monday afternoon near a busy intersection.
Police responded to a report of human remains shortly after 3 p.m. near Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane. They arrived to find a skeletal body, according to an updated statement from LPD. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called in to investigated.
The unidentified human skeletal remains have been sent to the State of Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for further processing.
The Constitution has reached out to LPD for more information regarding the body’s discovery, including if there were signs of foul play, and is awaiting a response.
If you have any information about this incident contact the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3272; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-INFO (4636).
