DUNCAN — Skeletal remains found in a field are under investigation.
A utility worker discovered the remains Monday in a field near 4th Street and Oklahoma 7 and notified the Duncan Police Department, according to Loisdawn Jones, City of Duncan information officer.
Police were joined by investigators from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office.
The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for identification, Jones said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.