Proposed skateboard park

Conceptual designs crafted by Halff Associates illustrate how a skate park and pump track could be placed behind the hotel at Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue.

A proposed addition to Elmer Thomas Park that is drawing the most interest probably is a skatepark, something the skating and BMX bike communities have been supporting for more than five years.

The proposal from Halff Associates is to place the area in Ramada Park, acreage located behind the hotel at Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue. Although isolated from the main park, that tract is part of Elmer Thomas Park, city officials said.

