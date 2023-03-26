A proposed addition to Elmer Thomas Park that is drawing the most interest probably is a skatepark, something the skating and BMX bike communities have been supporting for more than five years.
The proposal from Halff Associates is to place the area in Ramada Park, acreage located behind the hotel at Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue. Although isolated from the main park, that tract is part of Elmer Thomas Park, city officials said.
Halff Project Manager James Hazzard said the area is large enough to allow development of the skatepark long dreamed about by skaters, as well as a pump track (similar to a luge track) that can be used by BMX bikers or skaters wanting speed. Halff’s proposal also calls for a pedestrian bridge across Northwest 2nd Street to get users from the skate area to the main park, linking to an existing sidewalk in the park’s southeast corner.
Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Mike Scott said he wanted reassurance that the skating community was on board with the idea. He said many skaters were adamantly opposed to that location during a public meeting in February because they preferred a site on the west side of Elmer Thomas Park. Hazzard said he talked to the skaters and they now agree Ramada Park is the best site for their pump track, expected to be a popular feature.
Commissioner Jacobi Crowley had another idea for that skate area: full-sized basketball courts. Crowley said basketball courts planned for the center of Elmer Thomas Park should be converted to half-courts to allow for play by youth; full-sized courts that support games by sometimes rowdy players would be better by the skatepark. The result would be two separate areas to encourage visitors to visit multiple locations.
“It would give people choices,” Crowley said.