The Lawton City Manager has deferred to the City Attorney’s for consideration of a mural of a popular skater that has been painted at Lawton's skatepark.
Noting the sensitivity of the situation, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the mural of Isaiah Whiteshield painted at the Louise D. McMahon Park at Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard is being looked at as graffiti.
The visage of the 16-year-old skateboarder adorning the side of a half-pipe at the park was painted on May 20 following Whiteshield’s death four days prior due to suicide. During a memorial ceremony, members of the area skateboarding community came together, and many painted messages inspired by their fallen friend.
“Although this situation is exceptionally tragic, there is evidence that City of Lawton ordinances have been violated,” Cleghorn said in a statement. “As this is a legal matter, the City Manager is deferring to the City Attorney for adjudication of the matter before repairs are made.”
An initial statement from the City of Lawton said evidence that a crime (defacing public property) was noted and The Constitution was told it’s a requirement to notify the police and have them investigate further. Once an investigation is completed, it would be turned over to the municipal prosecutor. Defacing public property is punishable by up to a $200 fine.
Lawton Police Information Officer Andrew Grubbs was unsure if an investigation had been opened with the department. He noted that much of the evidence of the painting is available on social media.
The Lawton City Council has asked for the issue to be discussed at the June 8 meeting, according to Cleghorn. The public is welcome to attend public meetings and voice their concerns.
This follows Mayor Stan Booker’s Thursday afternoon visit to the park where he talked with many skaters. From his discussions, Booker told The Constitution he wanted the matter to be discussed and some sort of solution found with the City Council.
Booker was unavailable for comment Friday.
A photo of the Whiteshield mural published in Wednesday’s edition of The Lawton Constitution set things in motion when, later that day, the City of Lawton announced the paint and graffiti is unauthorized and would be removed as part of upcoming repairs at the park. Booker asked for a stay of any action until the upcoming City Council meeting.
If removed, this would be the second mural of a deceased skater to be removed from the park this spring.
Among the concerns voiced to the mayor on Thursday were complaints about the park’s maintenance and a lack of access to bathrooms or water. Many said they arrive at the park to clean up from overnight activities after the park is closed before they touch skates to ramps.
Cleghorn said the city has infrastructure located at the park to offer these amenities; however, previous attempts to open them have been unsuccessful due to repeated vandalism that render the facilities inoperable due to the damage.
“As a matter of fact, a few weeks ago, our new Parks and Recreation Director and I walked the park and discussed the trash, bathrooms, and water fountain,” he said. “I directed staff to look at more durable amenities that will withstand prolonged use and focus on the trash collection, so those facilities could once again be available for public use.”
Another of the concerns voiced by the skaters was that they feel like they’re being targeted when other parks and areas of town remain covered with graffiti. Located about a quarter-mile south of West Lee Boulevard, the park complex is primarily visited by skaters at the park.
Cleghorn said it’s policy to address the graffiti as soon as it’s reported. He said City Parks and Recreation staff first reported the mural and graffiti on May 20, the day the Whiteshield mural was painted. He said areas with greater visibility by the public “obviously take priority.”
The city spends roughly between $10,000 and $20,000 annually citywide on labor, materials and equipment to remediate graffiti throughout the city, Cleghorn said.
The city manager said the City of Lawton staff strives to be consistent and fair in implementing and enforcing its policies and regulations. Cleghorn said there are times when circumstances arise and/or extenuating circumstances come into play where a second look is taken to determine how those policies and regulations affect the citizens.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected families as they deal with the loss of their loved ones,” he said.