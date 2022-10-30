Oct. 22 offered a perfect opportunity for skateboarders to get sick out at the Louise D. McMahon Memorial Skateboard Park.
And by sick, it means to knock out big air and big tricks during the Ramp It Up Skate Jam. With blue skies overhead and weather to be stoked about, it was all about high-flying fun at the skate park, Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard.
With skaters participating from 5 years old to 35, it was an opportunity to enjoy skating while getting a little bit of sanctioned competition under the belts.
Gyllmichael Guillaume is one of the elder skaters knocking out ollies and shooting to hit a hot trick on the quarter and half-pipe ramps. He’s a veteran of several competitions, locally and elsewhere. He thought Saturday was something special.
“This is one of the coolest contests in Lawton,” he said. “It’s probably one of the coolest contests I’ve seen, even in bigger cities.”
The event was put on by a Comanche Nation Entertainment Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery and Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project. Organizers hop it will become an annual event, according to Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment.
While feeding and feting the local skate community, the event also was meant to be a way of solidifying the community through a positive event.
Through prizes, giveaways and activities, the event offered a way for positive engagement. One method of engagement was the giving of 25 skateboards to be given throughout the day through the Comanche Cares program.
Guillaume said it was really cool that professional shredders like Douglas Miles Jr. came to town to offer demonstrations between the competition as well as free skate with the locals.
Most of the participants would have been at the park anyway, according to Guillaume. But this year has eyes already looking toward 2023 calendars.
“I hope they bring it back next year,” he said.
