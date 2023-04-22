ANADARKO — Six people are jailed for what investigators describe as a plan to get drugs behind bars.
Beginning with an inmate approaching a Caddo County Detention Center officer and asking for help with the promise of a cut of methamphetamine to be smuggled into the jail, investigators developed a case of conspiracy that resulted in felony charges for six people.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Adkins was approached by Caddo County Jail Administrator Tony Melton on April 13 about a detention officer being approached by an inmate, Dylan Threeirons, the probable cause affidavit states. The inmate asked the officer to call a phone number provided in a note and receive drugs from a woman to give to inmates. The officer was promised a half-ounce of methamphetamine from the deal, Adkins stated.
The officer agreed to assist investigators with a controlled meeting and delivery of the drugs. He was equipped with a device to record audio and video from the deal. He then returned to Threeirons’ pod and made contact.
The officer was told the woman who would answer the phone, Ashley Mahseet, would then meet him with the drugs, the affidavit states. Calls to that phone number were monitored and Patrick Mahseet and Donovan Mahseet were also recorded involving the woman and the officer discussing packaging the drugs separately, Adkins stated. An attempt to connect that day was not successful.
The next day, the officer called Ashley Mahseet and they agreed to meet around 1:30 p.m. at an Anadarko car wash. Her vehicle showed up and Emily Quintero got out and handed the officer a brown paper sack before he drove off, the affidavit states. The officer met with investigators and the car was pulled over by Anadarko police. Ashley Mahseet, Quintero and the driver, Camryn Sain, were arrested. Adkins stated Sain had two fentanyl pills in her possession, as well.
Inside the paper sack, a black package comprised of window tint and electrical tape contained a large baggie of marijuana as well as two more smaller brown packages, one containing more marijuana and the other, 25 grams of meth, according to the affidavit.
During her interview with investigators, Quintero admitted to her role in delivering the drugs and that she knew they were going inside the jail to Ashley Mahseet’s brothers, Donovan and Patrick, Adkins stated. The other two women refused to cooperate, the affidavit states.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.