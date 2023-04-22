Jail
ANADARKO — Six people are jailed for what investigators describe as a plan to get drugs behind bars.

Beginning with an inmate approaching a Caddo County Detention Center officer and asking for help with the promise of a cut of methamphetamine to be smuggled into the jail, investigators developed a case of conspiracy that resulted in felony charges for six people.

