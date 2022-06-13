A Saturday night raid by the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit ended with the arrest of three people, numerous pills, some guns and just under $4,000.
The bust follows a June 1 takedown of three other suspected dealers.
Officers executed a search warrant shortly before 8:30 p.m. at 1707 NW Ferris. Alize Becerril, Jose Becerril Jr. and Chris Newby were detained while the search was conducted.
From the search, detectives discovered 798 Roxy M30 pills, the probable cause affidavit states. Roxy M30s are often counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the much-weaker oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids. Investigators also discovered nine Xanax pills, 84 hits of ecstasy, two Percocets, 37 hydrocodone pills and about 20 grams of powder cocaine.
Investigators also found two firearms, several rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest, as well as multiple items of drug paraphernalia and $3,951 in cash, the affidavit states.
Three more people were identified and arrested June 1 with supplying and selling illegal drugs that led to the bust on Northwest Ferris: Marvin Brace, Wendee Johnson and Justin Benjamin Wells. Their arrests come as a result of an extensive investigation that included controlled purchases.
Investigators arrested Brace for possessing “an excessive amount of fentanyl,” as well as ecstasy and marijuana, and possessing a stolen gun he wasn’t supposed to have due to four prior felony convictions.
Johnson is accused of storing and selling a large amount of fentanyl as well as ecstasy and marijuana and possessing a gun at her home at 1636 NW 48th, according to the charges. Wells also was accused of having a large amount of fentanyl slated to sell, investigators believe.