ALTUS — Six people arrested last week for door to door solicitation in Altus will be making initial appearances this morning in Jackson County District Court.
Although police claim the six people were soliciting donations for a believed bogus COVID-19 relief charity, the program director of Literacy Outreach said the relief program is on the up and up.
“We weren’t trying to take advantage of anyone,” said Ricky Lee Bartlett, program coordinator for the Literacy Outreach program. “That’s what’s so upsetting to me is they’re painting us as some sort of criminals.”
What information police put out last week described a series of door to door solicitation attempts throughout Altus on April 22 and 23.
Detective Devin Dickerson of the Altus Police White Collar Crime Division said there were complaints the suspects requested monetary donations be made to a fictitious organization on behalf of COVID-19 relief. He said citizens phone calls complaining of people sometimes demanding donations instigated the investigation. The six people were arrested the afternoon of April 23.
Misdemeanor charges were filed Wednesday afternoon in Jackson County District Court for six people in relation to the door to door solicitation for misdemeanor charges of obtaining cash and/or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses and for violating the governor’s executive order, according to court records: Nicole Akins, of Orange, Texas; Gregory Lamont Robinson, 27, of Little Rock, Ark.; Horace Aliston Slaughter, 24, of Lawton; Kassidy Janae Stiffler, 22, no address given; Jourdan Thomas, 30, of Lawton.
Misdemeanor charges were also filed against Terry L. Roseburgh Jr., of Lawton, for attempted obtaining of cash or merchandise under false pretenses as well as for violating the governor’s executive order, records indicate.
All six people are expected to make initial appearance Thursday morning.
Bartlett was shocked to find out the six were to face misdemeanor charges after being told his independent contractors were being accused of fraud. He’s spent the past week fielding phone calls from concerned family as well as the contractors from jail.
“I would have bonded them out already if I knew they were misdemeanor counts,” he said. “This isn’t a real charge, violation of a governor’s executive order. We had no intention of violating the governor’s order. Why would we do that?”
Jackson County District Attorney David Thomas said he was acutely aware of the issue. He said there’s justifiable reason for the arrests.
Thomas said that, while investigators believe these people were fraudulently taking donations, regardless, they were breaking the law of the governor’s executive order.
“You can’t solicit door to door at this time no matter,” he said.
Thomas said Dickerson, who is leading the investigation, has told him that “if you dig a little deeper into that stuff, you’ll find a lot more” regarding potential shady practices by the organization.
Bartlett said the notion that Literacy Outreach is operating as anything less than up and up is wrong.
A for-profit enterprise, Literacy Outreach is a LLC formed two years ago in California by Bartlett. The program promotes and sells educational children’s books and products. Bartlett said that once the COVID-19 crisis hit, they decided to use their door to door sales skills to put together relief packages donated by the public for distribution to families with children in need.
Bartlett said he was told to personally come into the police department Tuesday and to bring Literacy Outreach’s LLC paperwork and all six people be released. He sent a representative yesterday with the paperwork but the contractors remained in jail.
Most of the Altus orders have been cancelled, Bartlett said. The company has had to return the money plus lose an additional 10 percent per order.
Bartlett said it’s all a misunderstanding. He cited a copy of the most recent governor’s executive order and that’s the paperwork carried by the contractors. He said that on page five, any entity helping in COVID-19 relief efforts were necessary workers and business activities are allowed to operate.
Three weeks ago, Bartlett said the company agreed that, to remain an essential business with this crisis going on, it was decided to make relief packages for families in need a priority. The relief orders are documented from order to delivery, he said. Hundreds of Oklahoma families could benefit if the program is allowed to continue.
“We’ve got proof of the packages,” he said. “We had no problems, no issues for the 2 ½ weeks we did that.”
Bartlett said that after being told that the contractors needed to carry a copy of the governor’s mandate with them while going door to door, that’s what they did.
“It was just so they could show people that we’re labeled an essential business,” he said. “It’s something we did to help them, not to cause harm. I don’t see how they violated the governor’s orders.”
Bartlett said the contractors were trained to observe and respect social distancing measures.
“A lot of the things the police have said are not factual,” he said. “Door to door already has a bad name in itself. It’s just that some of the accusations and things that have been stated (by police) are nothing short of slander.”
Bartlett said the idea that Literacy Outreach has a bad record is false. He was readying for an interview later Wednesday afternoon for accreditation with the Better Business Bureau.
“We want people to see and know we’re a good company,” he said. “They didn’t honestly think they did anything wrong.
In my opinion, it’s a big misunderstanding.”
Bartlett said that if they are guilty, it would be for soliciting without a permit. He said a call to the City of Altus prior to last week resulted in being told they were exempt for obtaining a permit.
“They would have had a permit if we knew they needed a permit,” he said. “They respect those ordinances.”
The Literacy Outreach website: literacyoutreachprogram.org; provides insight into its mission. There is also an application field for families in need to request a COVID-19 relief package.
The district attorney said the investigation into Literacy Outreach remains open as more potential victims are sought.
Thomas asked that if you have information or complains regarding the matter to call the Altus Police Department’s non-emergency number at 580-482-4121.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.