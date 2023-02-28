Discussions on a location for Lawton's proposed indoor sports complex, security at Lawton City Hall and an update on the city's search for an alternative source of water will top the agenda when the City Council meets today at Lawton City Hall.
The council's discussion of an indoor sports facility comes the day after members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority received the same briefing from Eastern Sports Management, the entity the trust authority hired last year to handle youth sports and related activities and facilities. Eastern Sports has been in the midst of transitioning control of youth sports from the City of Lawton's Parks and Recreation Department to the trust authority. An analysis of sites suitable for an indoor sports complex was among its tasks.
Eastern Sports Management analyzed 10 sites across the city for an indoor youth sports complex that had been a centerpiece of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program as city officials were crafting it, with that analysis narrowing to three sites based on ranking criteria. The recommendation: 60 acres of land adjacent to the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, adjacent to the three Eisenhower schools to the north and east. The area is owned by the School Land Commission, meaning a lease with that entity, trust authority members said.
Brian Henry, chairman of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority, said Monday and today's presentations were not intended to be the final recommendation for the sports complex site. He expects the trust authority's recommendation to come at its regular meeting next week, with that recommendation then forwarded to the City Council for approval. Determination of the site will help what will be done there, to include the dimensions, contents and cost of the indoor sports complex, Wack said.
Council members also are slated to receive an update on the process to drill wells into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer that lays under much of Comanche County. An analysis by the engineering firm Garver identified water wells as the city's best alternative for sources of raw water to supplement that provided by Lawton's three lakes during drought. Work on the project has been under way since 2020, with one successful well drilled in southeast Lawton and a pilot treatment project (to remove arsenic, fluoride, iron, chloride and total dissolved solids) completed in April 2022 and submitted to state officials in December.
City officials continue to search for other potential well sites, and work is being done to develop a treatment process for aquifer water based on the test program's findings. Garver will provide an update on the work, to include associated costs.
In other business, the council will discuss a proposal submitted by Mayor Stan Booker on general security at Lawton City Hall.
According to the agenda item, there have been instances where residents have followed council members to their vehicles, while the vehicles of some staff members have been vandalized during work hours. Booker is asking the council to help provide remedies to increase security, to include council members being escorted to their vehicles.
Council members also will consider another proposal from Booker, amending the purpose of the new council budget committee.
Council members created the new committee in January to meet regularly with the city manager and staff in budget sessions, providing guidance and promoting efficiency in the annual budget preparation process; and to hold budget workshops on behalf of the full council to assist in the finalization of the annual budget. By City Charter, the manager is to present the budget to the full council for approval after he and his staff create the document.
With council approval today, the budget committee's tasks would be amended to include improving and measuring the efficiency within municipal divisions and departments; and discussing other financial matters "deemed appropriate." The amendments also set a new timeframe for the work the committee. Existing code says the committee will meet, at minimum, twice a month between January and June, the months when the budget is created; then a minimum of once a month the rest of the year. The amended code would set the months of July to December for measuring efficiencies within the city department and discussing other financial matters.
Some council members have asked about departmental efficiencies, while others want to have discussions on the Capital Improvements Programs.