Discussions on a location for Lawton's proposed indoor sports complex, security at Lawton City Hall and an update on the city's search for an alternative source of water will top the agenda when the City Council meets today at Lawton City Hall.

The council's discussion of an indoor sports facility comes the day after members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority received the same briefing from Eastern Sports Management, the entity the trust authority hired last year to handle youth sports and related activities and facilities. Eastern Sports has been in the midst of transitioning control of youth sports from the City of Lawton's Parks and Recreation Department to the trust authority. An analysis of sites suitable for an indoor sports complex was among its tasks.

