Children looking to develop their reading skills may do so Thursday with a furry friend during Sit, Stay, Read: Literacy Dogs at Lawton Public Library.
The library will partner with Paws with Love for the reading event, which will take place at 5 p.m. at the main library branch, 110 SW 4th Street. Children will have an opportunity to read their favorite story to a dog. Library Director Kristin Herr said reading to a dog can be a great way to boost a child’s reading confidence.
“Reading in front of an audience or a group of peers can make a child nervous,” Herr said. “But when children practice reading for therapy dogs, it enhances their self-esteem and can help them improve their literacy skills.”
Each child will receive a 15-minute session with the therapy dogs. Children may bring their own book or borrow one from the library.
Face masks are mandatory and attendees are requested to practice social distancing. Additional information is available by calling the library at (580) 581-3450 or www.lawtonok.gov/departments/library.