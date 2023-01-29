The death of your closest family is hard to take.
It’s even harder when it’s premature and violent.
And, according to Kalyn Everett, when the victim is your 24-year-old brother and lifetime best friend, it’s devastating. You know you can’t get his return, but you hope to get justice in his name.
“It’s been hard,” she said. “We just want justice; he was just 24 years old.”
When it falls through the cracks the first time around after spending three days reliving Haydn Williams’ death from a gunshot wound on the floor of a motorcycle club’s clubhouse, you’re left in limbo.
The hope for justice is what held the family together through it all inside Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom, Everett said. Even through seeing “horrible pictures” that dredged up buried pain, that hope was there until a jury deadlocked and mistrial declared in the trial of his killer.
“It feels like there are forces at play in the universe that are trying to ensure I’ll never see the end of this,” she said. “It feels like a nightmare that will never end.”
“There’s no closure, no finality,” she continued.
Jerry Wayne Anderson, 40, of Geronimo, was on trial for first-degree manslaughter for Williams’ death. Facing no less than four years in prison, of which 85 percent would have to be served, his fate will face a future jury after the initial deadlock.
Defense counsel, Brad Cox argued Williams’ death was a “tragic accident.” Assistant District Attorney Madeline Vasquez accused Anderson of being reckless with the gun causing his death.
What is undisputed is Anderson was handling the gun that shot Williams in the head around 4 a.m. Sept. 10, 2020, at the Bandidos clubhouse at 1806 SW Monroe. The men had been drinking and Anderson was taking his Glock handgun out to show to another man when it fired.
In his police interviews, Anderson said he’d shot his “best friend.”
Contrary to the information from the trial, Everett said her brother wasn’t a member of the motorcycle club: “He didn’t even have a bike.”
Everett said he’d met Anderson through his job as a bartender at the Dew Drop Inn where he’d been working for “one or two years.” Anderson was an unknown entity to Williams’ family and vice versa, she said: “He didn’t even know his last name or the name of his mother or father to call.”
“I had never even heard him mention Jerry’s name,” she said. “I don’t know when they started calling themselves friends.”
Although Williams was four years younger than Everett, she said each knew the other was their best friend.
“He was the very first person I called for anything good or anything bad,” she said. “I never had to explain anything to and now I’ll never have that again.”
“Listening to that man call him his best friend and saying he was like a brother is so,” she added with a long pause before speaking, “disrespectful because he was my best friend and he was my brother.”
Everett said Williams didn’t have a gun. She said he’d come to her and her husband to borrow a handgun “because he was scared.”
“I don’t know what was going on,” she said. “We made the decision to not let him borrow a gun that was registered to us.”
Even those you’re closest with can still be unaware of mysteries in your life.
Everett said there’s no mystery in the young man she’d grown up with.
“Hadyn marched to the beat of his own drum, as a kid, as an adult,” she said. “He felt how he did and he made sure you knew it.”
Williams loved his mother, Cynthia Volk. Although the siblings “fought like cats and dogs,” Everett said he “was so loyal.”
Everett remembers Williams before he sprouted at 16 to his full height of 6-feet, 3-inches tall.
“He was tiny,” she said.
Passionate about soccer until he broke his leg, Williams was a soccer star, Everett said. In high school, he got into bowling and JROTS. His femur fracture, however, quashed his dreams of joining the Army.
Everett said Williams was true, through and through.
“He was just, he was dependable, he was loyal,” she said. “I keep saying that word over and over. Those qualities never changed in him.”
Since Williams’ death, Everett is in weekly therapy. She’s not the only one.
“So is my kid, so is my sister, my 13-year-old niece,” she said. “I hate that our children that loved their favorite uncle had to experience death for the first time in such a violent and senseless manner.”
“Our family will never be the same,” she continued. “Nobody has been able to move on.”
Everett said it hurts seeing Anderson walk out of the courtroom and able to live his life while awaiting a new trial. He’s been free on $15,000 bond since being charged in September 2020.
“I don’t’ go out anymore because I don’t want to see him,” she said. “To see him walk out of the courtroom with his pregnant wife and live his life while my 24-year-old brother will never get to live his life and have his experiences, it just feels cheap.”
Everett said the family is ready for the next trial. They are hopeful, from what was learned in this trial, that Anderson will answer for Williams’ death.
“That’s why I want the public to know he was not my brother’s friend,” she said. “He shot him in the head and sat outside bitching about wanting a cigarette to the cops while my brother slowly died inside.”
“I want people to know he didn’t care,” he said.
Until then, Everett said she can only do what she can. Lives continue.
“I’ve got a husband and I’ve got three children that need me to be happy and healthy,” she said.
Everett really just wants people to know Hadyn Williams, the man, not the victim of a fatal gunshot. His life meant and still means something.
“He was a good person and he was the best brother and uncle and he’s missed every day,” she said. “I want people to know that.”
That you don’t find a person like Hadyn Williams very often and him being gone has left a hole in a lot of people’s lives,” she concluded.
