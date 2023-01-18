DUNCAN — A Rush Springs man is in the hospital following a single-vehicle wreck east of Duncan on Sunday night.
Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was admitted in fair condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Hesbrook was driving a Dodge Ram westbound on East Bois D’Arc shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday when he went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, struck a ditch, continued westbound and struck two trees before coming to rest 1.3 mile east of Duncan, Trooper Ben Smith reported.
Neither Hesbrook nor his passenger, Isreal Trujillo, 18, of Duncan, were wearing seatbelts, the report states. The teen was not injured.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
