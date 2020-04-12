Health officials have suggested that it might be a good idea for most of us to be wearing masks or face coverings when we appear in public.
While many are urging people to leave the high quality, commercial grade masks to health care professionals, first responders and others who deal intimately with those suffering from COVID-19, that doesn’t mean the average citizen doesn’t have options when it comes to lighter masks or face coverings that may provide some measure of protection. While most health care professionals will tell you that the best option is sheltering at your residence and, if you must go out for essentials, maintaining a “social distance” of at least 6 feet between you and everyone else, masks and face coverings also may be an option may people want to use.
The City of Lawton had discussed making masks/face coverings mandatory, city officials have since eased away from plans for a mandate. But, city officials still are strongly encouraging residents to wear such coverings when they are outside of their residences and especially if they are workers in essential businesses dealing with the public.
The internet is full of ideas about converting things you might already have in your home — T-shirts, bandanas, socks — to use as face coverings large enough to cover your nose and mouth. But, making a covering also is an option. Following are the directions for a simple cloth face mask, with elastic or ribbon ties to hold it into place, developed by staffer Sonya Bilovecky.
MATERIALS NEEDED
Cotton fabric
Interfacing or some kind of fabric lining (to make a stiffer mask)
Four 15-inch lengths of ribbon or two 7-inch lengths of elastic
Thread
Sewing machine
Iron and ironing board
1. Cut piece of cotton fabric into a 14-inch by 9-inch rectangle.
2. Cut interfacing/lining the same size.
3. Iron interfacing onto cotton fabric. If using a fabric lining, you can baste this onto the piece of cotton fabric.
4. Fold fabric in half so right (finished) sides are together (you should have a 7-inch by 9-inch rectangle). Steam to get a good crease on the folded side.
5. Laying the fabric piece longwise, take the elastic/ribbon and lay inside the folded fabric, one piece of elastic or two ribbons on each end.
6. Pin the elastic/ribbon to each corner, about one-fourth inch from the end. Each ribbon will be attached to a corner; each end of the elastic piece will be affixed to two corners on the same side.
7. Sew the fabric along with the elastic/ribbon together, leaving a 2-inch gap on the top edge of the fabric so you can turn the mask right side out once you have sewed it together.
8. Snip the corners off of the mask after you sew it, making sure you do not cut into any of the stitching. The corners will not be so bulky once the mask is turned right side out.
9. Turn the mask right side out.
10. Make sure all corners are pulled out so they are at a point, to look nice and neat.
11. Press with the iron.
12. Laying the mask longwise, fold to make two small pleats in between the elastic/ribbon. Pin into place.
13. Sew a top stitch over the entire mask to secure the pleats and close up the opening you left to turn it right side out.
14. Press one last time.