MARLOW — A shirtless man was seen spraying paint on a Stephens County church’s doorbell camera shortly before it was disabled.
Instead of being “shiny and chrome,” silver paint was used in the deed that has the Marlow man wanted by the law.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Tanner Kade Scott, 26, of Marlow, for the allegation of malicious injury to a house of worship, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine up to $1,000.
Marlow Police Officer Tony Aguilera said he received a vandalism report around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 27 at Marlow Presbyterian Church, 202 N. 6th. The church member who made the call said video showed a shirtless man spray silver paint on the doorbell camera on the building’s east side around 9:30 p.m. the night before, according to the probable cause affidavit. The camera is valued at just under $270.
Aguilera watched the video and recognized Scott, who lives across the street from the church, the affidavit states. The officer has known Scott since he was 5 years old.
Scott didn’t answer the door when Aguilera came to the home.
“While knocking at his front door, I observed laying on his front porch a can of spray paint of silver color,” Aguilera said in the affidavit. “The can was the exact brand and type that was showed using in the video to spray paint the church camera, which was Plastikote brand.”