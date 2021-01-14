A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 60-year-old woman last seen leaving a Fletcher home on Wednesday.
A Comanche County Silver Alert was issued for Cassie Riley who was last seen leaving the Fletcher residence around noon Wednesday in a black 2008 Ford Escape with the Oklahoma license plate number of IBP335.
Riley is described as standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has an undisclosed medical or physical disability that puts her in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death," according to the alert.
Law enforcement asks that if you see her or the Ford Escape, call 911.