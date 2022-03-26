Lawton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 79-year-old woman suffering from dementia who’s missing.
Evelyn Baxter was last seen leaving 1507 SW E around 3 p.m. Friday, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. A silver alert was issued.
Baxter was last seen wearing blue long-sleeve shirts, blue jeans and blue shoes. She is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds and suffers from dementia.
If Baxter is located, call the police non-emergency number: 580-581-3272.