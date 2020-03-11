Fort Sill has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but seven of its soldiers have been quarantined as a preventative measure, according to the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office.
In an abundance of caution, Fort Sill is taking precautionary steps in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the U.S. Army Medical Command to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Service members and family members arriving from, or returning from high-risk areas, will be placed under a 14-day self-quarantine either at home or in barracks to monitor their health and ensure they are clear of any symptoms, according to a press release from Fort Sill. The same procedures apply to foreign military students arriving to Fort Sill.
The post continues to conduct initial screenings during Basic Combat Training before trainees begin their in-processing period. They will be questioned about recent visits to locations where the coronavirus has been discovered in large numbers, such as China, South Korea and Italy. If recruits have been in contact with anyone who had the virus, and/or if they have had any of the symptoms the command will act appropriately to protect the health of the unit and maintain operational training readiness.
The Lawton-Fort Sill community can take routine steps to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Practice good hygiene like washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding contact with those who have been sick, maintaining six feet of separation from other people, covering your coughs and sneezes, calling the doctor when you feel ill, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces can help prevent cases from developing.
If soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, retirees and their families manifest symptoms or have recently traveled or have been in direct contact with a person known to be infected with the virus, before seeking medical care, call Reynolds Army Health Clinic Urgent Care at 580-558-2770 or 580-917-8475.
Fort Sill continues to place the health and safety of its soldiers, civilians, their families and the entire Lawton-Fort Sill community as its highest priority. The post will continue to closely monitor any developments that may impact its personnel and mission. Officials will maximize the use of Sill’s social media/online platforms to keep its workforce and their families informed of any changes and announcements concerning travel restrictions and health advisories. Continue to monitor and check for updates on the Official Fort Sill Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/FiresCenterofExcellence)
Fort Sill is not the only one taking steps to address the outbreak.
While the CDC still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, Oklahoma City VA Health Care System medical facilities are implementing screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19.
This protocol is just a precautionary measure and will be in place until further notice. Onsite, VA will use standardized screening questions at strategic entry points and during initial clinical screening. Veterans are encouraged to arrive early for their appointment and to limit the number of people they bring with them.
Oklahoma City VA is also asking that anyone with these symptoms call 405-456-1000 (option 3) before visiting the VA hospital or clinic. Veterans also have an option of signing into My HealtheVet to send a message to their health care team. Employees are being told not to report to work if they show any flu-like symptoms.
“I am asking all staff to assist me in protecting those who protected us. Our facility is fully staffed, supplied and committed to helping keep veterans safe,” said Health System Director Wade Vlosich. “We have been collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services, state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols.”
Veterans and staff are encouraged to take daily preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
For more information about the coronavirus, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html