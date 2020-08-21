Fort Sill has confirmed that an unspecified number of trainees in one of its Basic Combat Training battalions has tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Affairs Officer Darrell Ames issued the following statement on behalf of Fort Sill:
"In the past week a number of basic training soldiers in 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, tested positive for COVID-19 after having been tested roughly nine weeks ago with negative results.
"Most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, with a small few experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. No soldiers have been hospitalized and all are currently being monitored closely.
"We are conducting contact tracing and will adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 prevention guidance with proven mitigation measures such as, but not limited to, wear of facial coverings, physically distancing to the greatest extent possible, and washing hands frequently."