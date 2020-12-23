Recently, thousands of soldiers and trainees departed Fort Sill for the holidays, but a small contingent remained behind choosing to stay on post rather than travel home.
Some choose to stay back to save leave (vacation) days for a later date, but for others, like Pvt. Ignarys Escodesa of Puerto Rico, the decision was a financial and health concern.
Escodesa said a spike in COVID-19 in her native Puerto Rico was part of her reasoning for staying behind. But she said she also helps support her family back home.
“I’m National Guard,” 18-year-old Escodesa said. “So, the money that I’m saving by not going home is going to be mainly for my mom and for the rest of my family. So it’s really important to me to save up as much money as I can before I get home so I can be able to provide for my mom as well as for my sister because she has a 3-year-old daughter that she’s taking care of.”
Escodesa said that while she misses home and her family, getting through basic training to provide for her family is more important than two weeks at home and the cost of plane tickets.
“I just feel like it was more important and a better idea to stay here and provide for them rather than to go home and not be able to provide for them and just sitting at home and not doing anything,” said Escodesa.
However, just because Escodesa isn’t going home doesn’t mean she’s stuck on post with nothing to do and Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley is making sure of that.
Tuesday, Burnley invited about 150 trainees, including Escodesa, to the Twin Oaks Bowling Center for a few frames.
“I love the fact that they take the time to do this,” Escodesa said. “Even the drill sergeants that could be out right now spending time with their families are spending their day with us. It feels great to be able to be a part of all of this, and to be able to experience different things like bowling going to museums stuff that I haven’t done before.”
Burnley said Morale Welfare and Recreation and the USO had several activities and trips planned for the trainees this week and the following week including going to Oklahoma City to visit museums and have a little fun at a Dave and Buster’s restaurant.
“Coming to the bowling alley and doing something they don’t normally get the chance to do — it’s a break from the training where they would normally be out on a range or out in a field environment,” Burnley said. “So they’re coming in here letting their hair down for a little bit, the little bit of hair they do have, to kind of just have some fun and shed the uniform for a little bit.”