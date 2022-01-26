Fort Sill will host a Virtual Retiree Appreciation Day event at 4 p.m. today.
The event will be held through Facebook live and can be accessed through the U.S. Army Fort Sill Facebook page. The event was moved online due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The event will begin with Col. Rhett Taylor, the Garrison Commander for Fort Sill, thanking military retirees for their service.
After Taylor’s opening statement, representatives from retiree services will explain various services and benefits available to Fort Sill’s retirees, including medical and dental services and legal aid. The personnel also will answer questions from retirees submitted via comments on the live feed.
The Facebook live event can be accessed by going to facebook.com/officialftsill