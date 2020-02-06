Sill to have delayed opening Feb 6, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sill to have delayed openingFort Sill will have a delayed opening at noon today for all non-emergency personnel.All emergency personnel will report at normal work hours.Everyone is strongly encouraged to arrive no earlier than noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News Robot Scrimmage News MLK Day of Service 2020 Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesOklahoma City man arrested for Wednesday stabbing death of ex-girlfriend31-year-old woman identified as victim of suspicious deathLPS sets later start date for 2020-2021 school yearMacArthur graduate commands Super Bowl flyoverBody discovered in shed two days after fireHit and run driver injures Duncan man walking on a streetMan held on $100,000 bond for shooting girlfriend's ex-husbandBrenda Spencer-Ragland to step down as President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of CommerceSecond week of jury trials include child sexual abuse, manslaughter casesSchools announce closings CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.