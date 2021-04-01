The soldiers look exhausted but determined Wednesday morning as they make their way into the post pool. Over the last three days, the soldiers have run an Army Combat Fitness Test, demonstrated expertise in various weapons systems, ran 4 miles in the Army combat uniform and navigated the confidence course. Now, in a test of endurance, strength and fortitude, the soldiers would swim 200 meters in uniform with a weapon.
The 10 non-commissioned officers and two soldiers, representing the best of 434th Field Artillery Brigade Basic Combat Training’s seven battalions, are competing for the honor of earning the title of Best Warrior. The competitors are pushed to their limits on about a dozen events ranging from the fitness test to land navigation to rifle qualifications to a 12-mile foot march, and ending with an appearance before a board of senior NCOs. These challenges will ultimately test the soldiers’ capabilities and combat-readiness.
“I’m just having fun with it,” Drill Sergeant Staff Sgt. Paige Louque said on day two of the competition after completing the confidence course. “I’m trying to challenge myself and to just be a better soldier. So far, the weapons lanes have been the hardest, the biggest challenge for me. As an intelligence analyst, we just don’t get that much time on different weapons systems, but I accepted the challenge and it will make me a better NCO and soldier.”
While the competition may seem geared toward only physical prowess, Fort Sill’s Drill Sergeant of the Year and NCOIC of the competition, Staff Sgt. William Tazwell IV said that’s not quite accurate. He said singling out the best warriors in the brigade meant looking at the whole soldier — physical fitness, knowledge, leadership and ability to function under pressure.
“This competition is not just about the physical aspects,” said Tazwell. “You look at the knowledge based aspects of it and you think ‘just because I know all of the information and I’m very physically fit I’m going to do well,’ but for these competitors it’s very stressful for them. It’s the ability to be able to execute these tasks in a stressful environment. They want to do well. They’re all here to perform well for their battalion and that all plays a part in it.”
Previously, the competition focused a lot on physical aspects, Tazwell said. This year’s competition is focused more on the knowledge base of the soldiers. He said the brigade wants to select a soldier and NCO, that not only is physically fit and can execute several different physical tasks but, most importantly, that the Best Warriors are knowledgeable across all different aspects of being a soldier and NCO.
While the tests aren’t all geared toward physical fitness, Tazwell’s favorite event for the competition is the Army’s new physical fitness test called the Army Combat Fitness Test.
“My favorite event has got to be the Army Combat Fitness Test,” Tazwell said. “I think it’s a very intuitive, physical fitness assessment that allows the Army to identify not only just your muscular strength with the three max deadlifts, but also your endurance, anaerobic and aerobic capacity. It’s a great assessment to see exactly where you are physically.”
Each year the Best Warrior competition has a “mystery event.” The event is to test soldiers ability to react, adapt and overcome a situation quickly and decisively. This year’s event is the survival swim, said Tazwell. The event is designed to see how well they can think on their feet while under both mental and physical stress. Soldiers swam eight laps of a 25-meter pool while in uniform and at one point carrying a weapon. He said soldiers can choose their own best method to swim the 200 meters.
This is a test of stamina and endurance said Tazwell. “They’ve already been through the wringer yesterday with the ACFT, the obstacle course and the 4-mile release run, so these competitors are completely worn out.”
For Drill Sergeant Sgt. Jami Sloan, the surprise of the swim was a bit unnerving but a challenge she was willing to accept.
“I was very shocked that I had to swim multiple laps and I think it is going to be a challenge because I’m a very small person so not the greatest swimmer, but I think I can do it,” Sloan said. “There’s a lot of great people out here competing and I’m probably lacking in some areas but it’s a great knowledge base to know what I need to improve on for next year.”
After the swim, the soldiers traveled to the rifle range to zero and fire their weapons while under stress. Then the soldiers spent the afternoon and evening completing a day and night land navigation course comprised of 5 points each. Today’s final events will be a 12-mile ruck march and a knowledge board.
In the end, two warriors, an NCO and a soldier, will take top honors. However, those winners will not be announced until April 6.