A 75th Field Artillery Brigade soldier from Fort Sill is the U.S. Army Forces Command Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2020.
Staff Sgt. Marcus J. Badillo, a native of Monroe, Mich., is a field artillery Firefinder radar operator with 75th Field Artillery Brigade. He has served in the Army for over seven years.
The Best Warrior Competition recognizes soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. Badillo will go on to compete at the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year.
Badillo has served in numerous Army assignments — including Operation Enduring Freedom XIII-XIV, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel XV- XVI, four Joint Readiness Training Center rotations and several Command Post Exercises.
Badillo’s military schools and courses include Modern Army Combatives Level 1, Fire Inspector Levels I and II, Basic Leader Course, Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, Advanced Leaders Course Distinguished Honor Graduate, Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning, Air Assault School, Jungle Operation Training Course, Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention, Combat Life Saver and Command Post of the Future.
Badillo is qualified on Air Assault, Combat Lifesaver, Modern Army Combatives Level 1 and the Jungle Operation Training Course. His interests include volunteering at a local middle school, reading, working out and snowboarding.
Badillo said what motivates him to compete as a “Best Warrior” is “standing out and pushing myself to compete against the best, being a role model and influencing my subordinates, my unit, Fort Sill along with the Army as a whole.”
The Army Best Warrior Competition is the culminating test for NCOs and Soldiers of the Year from 11 Army commands across the globe.