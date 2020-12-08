Lawton Police Department officials confirm they are investigating Sunday’s death of a Fort Sill soldier as a suicide.
Fort Sill Public Affairs Office released a statement Monday identifying Logan Carter, a 27-year-old active duty service member at Fort Sill, as the soldier who was found dead at his off-post residence. He was assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade.
Fort Sill officials said cause of death is unknown but is unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise. Army officials said the soldier’s death is under investigation. However, Lawton Police detective Brad Dozier confirmed the death is being investigated as a suicide; he did not provide further details.
This death, if confirmed as a suicide, marks the third of a Fort Sill soldier since July.
Warrant Officer Blake Munck, who was attending a professional development course on Fort Sill, was found unresponsive at his residence in Elgin on July 25 by his roommate.
Munck was assigned to 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had just completed the Warrant Officer Basic Course this year. Munck had been stationed on Fort Sill, before attending warrant officer basic course, as an instructor in Bravo Battery, 3-6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
Spc. Simeon Funk, a 26-year-old active-duty service member, was found dead on the Fort Sill installation Sep. 22. He was assigned to 31st Air Defense Brigade.
The deaths of Munck and Funk, from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, were ruled as suicides, said Chief Admin Officer Amy Elliott with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
An attempted suicide was prevented by two 22-year-old trainees at Fort Sill on Sept. 3.
Pvts. Carlos Fontanez and Ari Till were promoted to E-2 after they stopped a fellow trainee from hanging himself one week into basic combat training.
“We are tremendously saddened by the loss of one of our teammates. The entire Fort Sill team sends our deepest condolences to Staff Sergeant Carter’s family, friends and Fires teammates,” said Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.