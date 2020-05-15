Fort Sill leaders continue to shape and define a new normal.
Plans are underway to reopen at least two of its four fitness centers while maintaining a safe social distance among patrons. Although it was announced at the town hall on Tuesday that the Fort Sill museums would be reopening this week, that turned out to be premature.
Sportsmen’s Services is open for business. Turkey season is over, but fishing is allowed. Those who don’t have an installation fishing license need to get one between now and June 1. That license will be waived until June 1, when game wardens will be out making sure everyone’s in compliance.
Since mid-April Fort Sill has received over 600 soldiers, most of them to attend advanced individual training (AIT), said Fort Sill Commanding General Kenneth Kamper. Typically they do basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., or Fort Jackson, S.C.
Fort Sill has sent over 900 basic training grads to AIT locations at Fort Sam Houston, Goodfellow Air Force Base and Sheppard AFB, all in Texas; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Fort Huachuca, Ariz.; Fort Lee and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.; the Presidio del Monterrey, Calif., and Fort Gordon, Ga.
Sill has sent over 550 AIT grads to their first units of assignment, including some who went to Germany or Hawaii, Kamper said.
Since last week Sill has come up with new guidelines to minimize the footprint at change of command or responsibility ceremonies. These include social distancing and guests from the local area only. The post’s Memorial Day observance will be livestreamed on Facebook May 25, just before noon.