A pair of powerful winter storms that dropped temperatures well below zero and left a thick carpet of snow across Southwest Oklahoma had Fort Sill crews working overtime to recover and maintain the post.
From burst pipes that displaced families to maintaining roads that kept the post open and mission ready, the storms pushed the post’s facilities maintenance to its limits, Fort Sill Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Blackwell said Tuesday.
The storms displaced 76 families because of burst pipes and other issues, said Blackwell. However, as of Tuesday, 46 of those families had returned to their homes and 10 families helped themselves. The remaining 26 families are living in local hotels until their homes have been returned to a livable condition.
“(Displaced families) have been accommodated in local hotels in an amazing show of support from our local partners outside of Fort Sill when it comes to housing our displaced soldiers and their families. The Director of Public Works did an amazing job getting and keeping our roads clear and open,” Blackwell said.
While some families returned to their on-post housing quickly, the remaining families could see a 60-90 day stay in local hotels, depending on how long repairs take.
“Over the next 60 to 90 days we are going to be doing extensive repairs in our private homes here on Fort Sill,” Blackwell said. “It depends on the scope of work in the home. We hope not. We don’t think so, but they could be accommodated for that period of time, but we don’t think that families have to be in hotels for that long.”
Seeing families and soldiers deal with the difficulties presented by the storm and recover as quickly as the post has was amazing, said Blackwell.
“It was an amazing thing to watch the resiliency of our soldiers and families, and their ability to be able to cope with and, and not only take care of themselves but to also be able to reach out and receive overwhelming support from their chain of command from the garrison, as well as from the local community,” Blackwell said.
As an example of the resiliency, Blackwell toured the School Age Center, a facility used much like a civilian day care center, where kids from kindergarten through fifth grade can attend before and after school programs.
During the coldest part of the storm Thursday, pipes connected to the buildings fire suppression system burst, flooding the facility with up to 3 inches of water within minutes. Fire crews were able to quickly turn the water off, but the damage was done. Classrooms and the gymnasium were awash in water.
However, rather than wait for DPW crews to come in and clean the facility, Tracy Carter, the center’s director, and her coworkers spent the weekend draining the water out and de-humidifying the center. Their efforts kept the facility to only one missed day of operations, said Carter.
“We worked as a team it was all hands on deck (Monday),” Carter said. “This building went from looking like a disaster site to what you see now. Even the floors being buffed and polished. It was a team effort and I’m very proud of the staff. There was no one unwilling to come in and help. We pretty much just got our rain boots on and got to work so it was amazing.”
As of Tuesday, Blackwell was unsure as to the exact extent and cost of the damage the dual storms caused to the post.