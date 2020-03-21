Fort Sill has increased its Health Protection Condition to Bravo in an abundance of caution to minimize community transmission of COVID-19.
Strict hygiene and avoidance of areas where transmission is likely high is critical to stopping the spread of the virus. Crowded areas and frequently touched surfaces should be avoided to the greatest extent possible. Sill officials remind personnel to adhere to the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Defense Health Agency to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The safety and health of our Soldiers and entire community is a top priority. Fort Sill is taking necessary precautions to slow down the transmission of the virus and further protect individuals from illness.
Those who are self-quarantining need to remain in their quarters or at home and take the proper precautions. Those who are feeling sick should stay at home and call their medical provider or the Reynolds Army Health Clinic line 580-917-8475.
Child Development Centers remain open. Services may be reduced to mission essential personnel should conditions change. Personnel who are mission essential will be identified and notified by their leadership. The CDC’s are conducting deep cleaning to keep them open and safe. Fitness Centers are Fort Sill are also conducting thorough cleanings of all equipment multiple times a day. It is important to know that this is a rapidly changing situation and a need to further restrict travel or close facilities may occur.
The status of restrictions and potential closures are available on the Fort Sill website https://sill-www.army.mil/ and the official Fort Sill Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/officialftsill. We recommend you check it frequently for information. We also encourage everyone to follow the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) for updates.