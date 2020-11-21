Fort Sill honored retiring service members Friday with a ceremony at Cache Creek Chapel.

Retirees include:

Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis J. Calvert, 100th Brigade Support Battalion;

Maj. Nicholas Dymow, 75th Field Artillery Brigade;

Maj. Taron X. Epps, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery;

Maj. Brian N. Souter, 75th Field Artillery Brigade;

Capt. Philippe J. Kelly, Reynolds Army Health Clinic;

1st Sgt. Mica J. Snell, 434th Field Artillery Brigade;

WG-9 Robert L. Opdyke, Missile and Fires Division, FMX;

Sgt. 1st Class Anthony L. Clay, Ordnance Training Detachment;

Sgt. 1st Class Torrance V. Edwards Sr., 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery, BTC;

Sgt. 1st Class Corey J. Ranabargar, Fires Center of Excellence, CDID;

Sgt. 1st Class Cesar A. Rodriguez, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade;

Sgt. 1st Class Jose A. Rodriguez, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery;

Staff Sgt. Leslie D. Mccormick, 75th Field Artillery Brigade;

Staff Sgt. Phillip C. Towner, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery;

Staff Sgt. John E. Tozer, Dallas Recruiting Battalion; and

Mrs. LaSherrie R. Edwards, Reynolds Army Health Clinic

