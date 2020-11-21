Fort Sill honored retiring service members Friday with a ceremony at Cache Creek Chapel.
Retirees include:
Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis J. Calvert, 100th Brigade Support Battalion;
Maj. Nicholas Dymow, 75th Field Artillery Brigade;
Maj. Taron X. Epps, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery;
Maj. Brian N. Souter, 75th Field Artillery Brigade;
Capt. Philippe J. Kelly, Reynolds Army Health Clinic;
1st Sgt. Mica J. Snell, 434th Field Artillery Brigade;
WG-9 Robert L. Opdyke, Missile and Fires Division, FMX;
Sgt. 1st Class Anthony L. Clay, Ordnance Training Detachment;
Sgt. 1st Class Torrance V. Edwards Sr., 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery, BTC;
Sgt. 1st Class Corey J. Ranabargar, Fires Center of Excellence, CDID;
Sgt. 1st Class Cesar A. Rodriguez, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade;
Sgt. 1st Class Jose A. Rodriguez, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery;
Staff Sgt. Leslie D. Mccormick, 75th Field Artillery Brigade;
Staff Sgt. Phillip C. Towner, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery;
Staff Sgt. John E. Tozer, Dallas Recruiting Battalion; and
Mrs. LaSherrie R. Edwards, Reynolds Army Health Clinic